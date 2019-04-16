New Residential Investment (NRZ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NRZ. Nomura began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 57.58% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,308. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in New Residential Investment by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 7,154,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,669,000 after buying an additional 4,058,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,412,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,103,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,946,000 after buying an additional 3,318,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,189,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 780,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

