New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

NYSE EDU opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $597.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

