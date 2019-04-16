Neural Protocol Market Cap Reaches $86,022.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $86,022.00 and approximately $17,650.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neural Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00377897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.01060707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00210953 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006091 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,577,993,013 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol

Neural Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

