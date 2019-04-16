NetGear (NTGR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is benefiting from its Orbi, Nighthawk Pro Gaming, cable modems and gateways as well as SMB switching portfolio, particularly PoE and ProAV switches. The company is confident of retaining a competitive edge in the industry, based on Wi-Fi 6 standards. It is excited to be an integral part of AT&T’s commitment to be the first to introduce mobile 5G services in the United States. The company continues to capitalize on technology inflections, create new product categories and build recurring service revenues. NETGEAR further aims to augment the effectiveness and efficiency of its hybrid cloud access network and strengthen its position in the market through trendy product offerings. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year on average. NETGEAR’s decision to split into two independent companies involves a fair amount of uncertainty and may lead to lower revenues.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTGR. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

NTGR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.81. NetGear has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. NetGear had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetGear will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $26,370.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $78,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetGear by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetGear by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NetGear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NetGear by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetGear by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

