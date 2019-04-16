Netflix (NFLX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.928 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion.Netflix also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,089,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Netflix has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie set a $375.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.42.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total value of $19,265,200.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,265,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 444 shares in the company, valued at $159,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,381 shares of company stock worth $64,721,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Netflix (NFLX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/netflix-nflx-issues-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.