NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stake Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NetApp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,701,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,904,000 after buying an additional 268,195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NetApp by 3,540.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,050,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,884,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,266,000 after buying an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,582,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $213,787,000 after buying an additional 1,119,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,190,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on NetApp to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.95 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $1,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $333,350.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stake Lessened by Huntington National Bank” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/netapp-inc-ntap-stake-lessened-by-huntington-national-bank.html.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.