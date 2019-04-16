Neogen (NEOG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neogen has underperformed its industry over the past six months. The company’s Animal Safety segment is currently displaying poor performance. Chaotic economic conditions in the production animal market, the U.S.-China trade war along with lower sales to animal protein market distributor partners are hampering growth. Moreover, negative currency movement continue to be a concern. On a positive note, Neogen’s strength in international business and solid performance by the core Food Safety and genomic product lines resulted in year-over-year revenue growth in the last-reported quarter. The quarter marked the 108th of the past 113 quarters of year-over-year revenue increase. Per management, the company witnessed revenue growth in Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China and India along with other geographies in the quarter under review. We are also upbeat about Neogen’s recent launch of coconut food allergen test kits.”

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.76.

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. 1,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,268. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.34. Neogen has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.55 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $563,133.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 23,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,383,126.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,724,945.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,698 shares of company stock worth $5,914,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Neogen by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Neogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Neogen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Neogen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Neogen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neogen (NEOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.