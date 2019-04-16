National Express Group PLC (NEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 444 ($5.80).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 411 ($5.37) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of National Express Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

National Express Group stock opened at GBX 414 ($5.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 438 ($5.72).

National Express Group (LON:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 32.40 ($0.42) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that National Express Group will post 3434.00000841818 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 10.17 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $4.69. National Express Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 119,939 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.63), for a total value of £516,937.09 ($675,469.87).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

