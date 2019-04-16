National Enquirer parent explores sale of tabloid

The supermarket tabloid under fire for paying hush money to help Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential effort is currently on the auction block.

The parent of this National Enquirer stated Wednesday it is exploring a possible sale as part of a”strategic” overview of its own small enterprise. The conclusion by American Media comes following the tabloid said it paid $150,000 to maintain Karen McDougal quiet about an affair with Trump and being enticed by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos of blackmail.

American Media said that it was considering a sale so it may focus more on different pieces of its organization, including broadcast platforms and its brand.

“Due to this attention, we believe the future opportunities with the tabloids can be best used by another ownership,” explained American Media CEO David Pecker at a declaration.

Pecker is a longtime Trump ally who helped bury potentially embarrassing stories about the upcoming president over the past few years by paying more money in a yearlong clinic known as”catch-and-kill.” The Associated Press reported last year that Pecker kept a safe that held documents on cash payments and murdered stories, such as records on ones between Trump.

Back in August, the U.S. lawyer’s office in Manhattan agreed to not prosecute American Media in exchange for the company’s cooperation in its evaluation of campaign violations. That probe led because of Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen for campaign violations along with other fees.

American Media came under fire for that which he said were risks to release explicit photos of him following a January story on him which comprised lurid texts from Amazon founder Bezos.

Bezos said the tabloid promised not to publish the photos from searching for out the texts were obtained by the tabloid if his private investigators stopped. Bezos took to accuse of blackmailing him, the National Enquirer.

Possibly big expenses threatened and for American Media at a time, although an American Media attorney denied the dedicated prevailed. The company is struggling to buy other publications.

The Bezos attack additionally threatened to upend American Media arrangement with federal prosecutors. The Associated Press reported that prosecutors were looking into if the publisher violated provisions of the agreement, which included a promise to not violate any laws later on.

Its investor controls american Media, a hedge fund named Chatham Asset Management. A phone message seeking comment from Chatham wasn’t immediately returned.

Besides the National Enquirer, American Media said that it also considered selling Globe, two additional brands and National Examiner.

Celebrity information and sports publications are owned by american Media like Us Weekly OK! , In Touch, Life & Style, Men’s Surfer, Muscle & Fitness, Snowboarder and Journal.