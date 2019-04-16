Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NSSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.31 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.77.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.25 million, a PE ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 26th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Buchel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 7,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $163,500.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,823 shares of company stock worth $750,251 in the last 90 days. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.