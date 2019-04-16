Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MYOV. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Myovant Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $27.45.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,907,000 after acquiring an additional 259,690 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,597,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,913,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 357,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

