MX Oil PLC (LON:MXO) dropped 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 117,353,285 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,776% from the average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MX Oil (MXO) Stock Price Down 14.3%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/mx-oil-mxo-stock-price-down-14-3.html.

About MX Oil (LON:MXO)

MX Oil plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Astar Minerals plc and changed its name to MX Oil plc in July 2014. MX Oil plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MX Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MX Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.