Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHS. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Innophos by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 612,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Innophos during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,847,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Innophos by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innophos by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Innophos by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPHS opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Innophos had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $192.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPHS. BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innophos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Innophos in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innophos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Innophos Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

