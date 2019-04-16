Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $244,000 in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 225,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 63,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACT opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 9.94%.

In related news, Director John Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,290.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

TransAct Technologies Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

