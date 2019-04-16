Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $229,000 in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.22% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 46,341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 866.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

Beasley Broadcast Group Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

