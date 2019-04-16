Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $30,587.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $414,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,393 shares of company stock worth $1,342,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.03.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.39. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 232.92%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

