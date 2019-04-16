Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 9,940 Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 581.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Perficient by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,521 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Perficient stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Perficient had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 3,380 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $98,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,560 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $425,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,853. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-acquires-shares-of-9940-perficient-inc-prft.html.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.