MTY Food Group (MTY) PT Lowered to C$55.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$54.92 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$44.97 and a 12 month high of C$73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.15999978263114 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service restaurants in Canada and internationally. It also operates a distribution center and a food processing plant. As of November 30, 2017, the company had 5,469 locations comprising 5,402 franchised and 67 company operated locations. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

