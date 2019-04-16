M&T Bank (MTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $163.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M&T Bank has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $187.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.10%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
