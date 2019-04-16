Msci Inc (MSCI) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 658.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218,456 shares during the quarter. Msci makes up about 0.9% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Msci were worth $30,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Msci to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie set a $188.00 target price on Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 target price on Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on Msci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.12. 9,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $219.47.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.95 million. Msci had a return on equity of 196.12% and a net margin of 35.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total transaction of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

