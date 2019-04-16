Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Holdings Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,175 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.73.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $11,152,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $1,940,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $144.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

