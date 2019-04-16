Moss Coin (MOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $585,890.00

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $585,890.00 worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Kyber Network and BCEX. In the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00378422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.01075622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00210253 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006210 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Moss Coin Token Profile

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,561,897 tokens. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

Moss Coin Token Trading

Moss Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BCEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

