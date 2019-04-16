Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Bought by Jolley Asset Management LLC

Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for approximately 3.4% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,254,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 611.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 464,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 444.8% in the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. 749,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

