Morgan Stanley Increases Snap (SNAP) Price Target to $8.50

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.49.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. 187,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,203,516. Snap has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The business had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Lara Sweet sold 6,489 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $37,441.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,155.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,828 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $85,557.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,852,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,690,846.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,517,946 shares of company stock worth $64,715,231 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Snap by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 1,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

