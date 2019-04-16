Morgan Stanley Boosts Philip Morris International (PM) Price Target to $94.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.43.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.19 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $103.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 266,796.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,985,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978,925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,541.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,319,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

