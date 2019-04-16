Morgan Stanley Boosts Catalent (CTLT) Price Target to $50.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. TheStreet upgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Catalent has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP William Downie sold 7,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $143,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,326 shares of company stock worth $2,303,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Catalent by 3,074.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,798,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,199 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

