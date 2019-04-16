Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Position Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,557 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood set a $18.00 price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $243,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 918,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,778 shares of company stock valued at $275,684 and sold 29,000 shares valued at $396,800. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.6 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

