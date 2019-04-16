Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 31,756 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,756 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 127,287 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,793.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 55,647 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $111.78 and a one year high of $147.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.2289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

