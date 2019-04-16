Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Stake Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,439,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after buying an additional 76,881 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 125,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 696,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $259,748.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,782.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

