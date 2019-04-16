Moller Financial Services Takes Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Moller Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 367,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,287,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 4.6% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4,368.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.
PCY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 756,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,725. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.
