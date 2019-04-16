Moller Financial Services Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE)

Moller Financial Services bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,020,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4,518.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 384,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 376,284 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,362,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,029,000 after purchasing an additional 216,666 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,032.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 157,183 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,449. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $31.23.

