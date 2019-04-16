Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,981 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 5.9% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 386,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,086,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,047 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,691.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 344,503 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 299,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 242,137 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 383,292.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 241,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,132,000.

SCHC stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,396. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

