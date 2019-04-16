Mobile Mini (MINI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mobile Mini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MINI stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,327. Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on MINI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

