Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Sells 362 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 68,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,816,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 991,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,965. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $113.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

