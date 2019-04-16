Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $88.31 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,780 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $88,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 51,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $289.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.2331 dividend. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

