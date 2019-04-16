MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,235,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 313,424 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 496,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 51,095 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 112,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the period. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 471,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,412,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Macquarie set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.26.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $3,607,523.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,840,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,279,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 48,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $293,988.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 462,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

