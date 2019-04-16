MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.81% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

NYSEARCA IAI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,470. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $69.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.3465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

