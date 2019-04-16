MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,057 iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 33,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,000. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. makes up about 5.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,949,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of BMV:IYC traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.83. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 52-week low of $2,870.00 and a 52-week high of $3,650.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

