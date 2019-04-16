Mindexcoin (MIC) 1-Day Volume Hits $293.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 103.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $393,193.00 and approximately $293.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Mercatox and Token Store. In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 147.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00382183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.01092688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00212045 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006036 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,504,515 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

