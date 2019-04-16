Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 168.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,538 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 104,489 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 233.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ALDR. ValuEngine raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alder Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of ALDR stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/millennium-management-llc-raises-stake-in-alder-biopharmaceuticals-inc-aldr.html.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.