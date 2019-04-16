Millennium Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 294.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,872 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MTS Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,521,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MTS Systems by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,031,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,847,000 after acquiring an additional 69,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,811,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,186,000 after acquiring an additional 38,658 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MTS Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

MTSC stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $986.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/millennium-management-llc-has-4-62-million-holdings-in-mts-systems-co-mtsc.html.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.