Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 1,401.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.56% of Milacron worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Milacron by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,308 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Milacron by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 320,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Milacron by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,717,000 after purchasing an additional 287,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Milacron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,941,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,315,000 after purchasing an additional 183,531 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Milacron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,315,000 after purchasing an additional 183,531 shares during the period.

Shares of MCRN opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $972.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Milacron Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.64 million. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hugh C. Odonnell sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $42,384.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ling An-Heid sold 5,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $82,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

