Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 2.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $3,114,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

MAA stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,024. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 340 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $36,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,777 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $184,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,760 shares of company stock worth $606,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/mid-america-apartment-communities-inc-maa-shares-bought-by-leavell-investment-management-inc.html.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.