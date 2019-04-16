Michael Gleeson Sells 10,000 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,988.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Gleeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 27th, Michael Gleeson sold 26,704 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $212,563.84.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Michael Gleeson sold 2,121 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $13,065.36.

NASDAQ:GNMK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 176,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,002. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $424.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.37% and a negative return on equity of 107.77%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Michael Gleeson Sells 10,000 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/michael-gleeson-sells-10000-shares-of-genmark-diagnostics-inc-gnmk-stock.html.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.