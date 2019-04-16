Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $200,000 Position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 368.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in German American Bancorp. were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp. by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GABC shares. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Hovde Group upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,698.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,945. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,826 shares of company stock valued at $168,887. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.88.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp. Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

