Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 3,833 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 361.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $762.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

