MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,251 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 354,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Gabelli raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.95.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $961.16 million, a P/E ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 1.51.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). FARO Technologies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

