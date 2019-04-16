MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 102,657 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,657 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Novavax by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Novavax by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,282,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,812,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 91,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,696,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 479,387 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rachel K. King bought 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $45,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novavax stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $253.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Novavax to $4.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

