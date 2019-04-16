Meritor Inc (MTOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTOR. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meritor to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Meritor alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 36,940 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $812,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 34,246 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $729,782.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,790 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.2% in the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 222,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $17,742,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTOR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.11. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.98 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 89.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.