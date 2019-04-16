Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $3.41 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,766,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,766,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,921,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,225,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,566,873,000 after acquiring an additional 213,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.39.

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

